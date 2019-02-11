PBPA awarded S. Javaid Anwar top Hand Award

Observer Report

Midland, Texas

Texas largest Petroleum organization, The Permian Basin Petroleum Association awarded S. Javaid Anwar the Top Hand Award 2018. The Top Hand award exemplifies the best in all the characteristics of our leaders in the Permian Basin.

A Top Hand has not only achieved success in the field, but exemplifies the characteristics of leadership, stewardship, Philanthropy, and community involvement. The Award was presented for Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and many other officials in a PBPA Annual Dinner held at petroleum club, Midland Texas.

The PBPA Top Hand award is the highest honor distributed by the PBPA each year. This award is given to acknowledge the tremendous contributions individuals have given to the oil and gas industry and the communities of the Permian Basin.

The award adds to his growing list of accolades, which include the Hope award from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Outstanding Philanthropist award from the Permian chapter, Association of Fundraising Professionals. Anwar, President and Chief executive officer of Midland Energy and of Petroplex Energy, was appointed to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board by Abbott.

A large number of oil & Gas Business Executives including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick, Speaker Tom Craddick, Senator Kel Seliger, State Representative Brooks Landgraf were in presence. On this Special occasion President George W. Bush, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Mike Conaway, and others congratulated Mr. Anwar via video message.

