PBM to provide scholarships to GSCWU students

Bahawalpur

The Govt Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur (GSCWU) and Pakistan Baitul-Mal (PBM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which Baitul-Mal will provide scholarships for the students of GSCWU. According to the spokesman of the university, the MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Talat Afza and Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi.

The Registrar, director student affairs and other faculty members of GSCWU also attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Talat Afza said that Pakistan Baitul-Mal is doing a tremendous job by providing thousands of scholarships all over Pakistan to help the needy students to complete their studies.

She thanked MD Bait-ul-Mal for providing scholarships for the students of GSCWU and hoped that this cooperation will continue in the future. Managing Director Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi said that the university is providing quality education to the students and Baitul Maal will support the university in providing the best education to the needy students.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp