PBM to provide relief to 22 most deprived districts

Islamabad

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has identified 22 most backward districts in the country to provide relief to deserving people of the areas on priority basis to end their sense of deprivation, said Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi said Thursday.

Talking to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, he said a sizable budget had already been allocated to bring such areas at par with other areas of the country.

The welfare projects of PBM including Pakistan Sweet Homes, Child Labour Schools, etc are being expanded to various areas of Balochistan, said a press release issued here.

Chairman Senate lauded the measures of PBM for providing solace to poor people of the country. He assured his cooperation to PBM.—APP

