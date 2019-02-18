PBM to establish 26 new PSHs

Islamabad

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is going to establish 26 new Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSHs) and enroll over 10,000 abandoned children in them during the current calendar year. According to official sources, the PSHs project was being extended to across the country including erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Speedy construction work was being carried out on new sweet homes which would be completed before mid of this year, they expected. Orphans and street children, sleeping on footpaths and roadsides, would be provided shelter in sweet homes, they said adding that as many as 4,000 orphan children were being provided basic amenities including boarding, education, food, clothing, nutritious balanced diet and medical care facilities in 38 sweet homes being run by PBM across the country.

They urged philanthropists to join hand with the PBM in this noble cause to make vision of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah into reality. The PBM was running number of the projects for welfare of poor segment of the society, the said.

They said the PBM had distributed 55,000 wheelchairs, 5,000 artificial limbs to deserving special persons during last 10 years. The PBM had also spent Rs731 million on providing scholarships to students, medical treatment to the deserving and equipment to the handicapped in last three months.—APP

