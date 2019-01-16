PBM provides 75 additional scholarships to NUML students

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which Bait-ul-Mal will provide 75 additional scholarships for the students of NUML.

The MoU was signed by the Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibahim and Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi here on Wednesday, a pres release said. Registrar NUML, Director Student affairs and Rana Rizwan Ali PS to DG NUML also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion DG NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is doing tremendous job and providing thousands of scholarships from all over Pakistan to help the needy students to complete their studies.—APP

