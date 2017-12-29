PBM chief stresses joint efforts for thalassaemia prevention awareness

Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Barrister Abid Waheed Shaikh stressed the need to evolve a grand collaboration of Government ,Civil Society members including the media persons in spreading awareness about prevention of thalassaemia which can ultimately change the current scenario of prevalence of the common genetic disease in the country.

Addressing a Seminar titled Transfusion issues in Thalassaemia Management in Pakistan, he said every year several thousand kids are born with it and many fall prey to complications of this deadly disease.

Survival of the affected individuals depends on regular blood transfusion monthly basis; hence it is the biggest burden on transfusion services, he added. He said despite all this very little is known about it to the general public and the fact that it can be prevented through screening.

He further elaborated that Pakistan Thalassaemia Centre project of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has contributed for the deserving section of community in terms of providing free of cost medications to destitute.

Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal appreciated the role of Dr Hasan Abbas Zaheer and Novartis on arranging the seminar.—APP

