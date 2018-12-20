PBM announces scholarship 2019 for deserving students

Pakistan Bait ul Mall has announced scholarship 2019 for deserving/orphan students of all government institutes all over the country in order to provide financial assistance to brilliant students. An official of PBM told that the scholarship will be granted for one semester or years and continuation of the scholarship will remain applicable for next semester or year if the student successfully clears the existing period.

He said that main aim of the program will let continue the studies of deserving students. Latest scholarships schemes included under Graduate scholarships, Post Graduate Scholarships , IT and Engineering Scholarships ,Medical Scholarships, National Endowment Scholarship For Talent MS M Phil and PHD program, HEC USAID funded Merit and need Based Scholarships, Pakistan Science Foundation STFS Scholarships and HEC need based Scholarships, he told.

He added that the students were required for submission of application on behalf of head of educational institution committee.

He said that PBM was established for an aim to provide economic assistance to poor and needy and to assist them with all possible way.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp