PBIF welcomes Asad Umar’s statement on EoDB

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said that Moody’s in its recent report determined Pakistan’s external debt repayment as challenging for the Country given to the current situation including swelling current account and trade deficits. Though the financial packages attained from friendly countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE and China is a great achievement of the current government but the foreign reserves are still under pressure and not sufficient to meet two months’ imports bills. The veteran business leader while talking to the business community said that according to Moody’s Pakistan debt stock was 72 percent at the closing of FY 2018.

