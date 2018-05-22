PBIF chief urges govt to take steps to avoid threats to economy

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday urged the government to take remedial action to prevent the economy from imminent threats. He said that the foreign exchange reserves of the country were depleting rapidly due to repayment of $200 million as debt servicing every week, a statement says.

Due to consistent payment the liquid reserves of the country had come down below $17 billion, he said, adding, Although the international credit rating agency Moody’s had maintained the country at B three but it had pointed out threats to Pakistan’s economy, which should be point of concerns for the leaders and especially for the finance minister.

Mian Zahid said the rating agency pointed out official reserves below the imports of 2 and a half months. Present government to address the issues of business community and provide relief to those sectors, which were ignored in the budget, he said. He also urged the present government to take these steps before completion of tenure. The veteran business leader appealed the finance minister to provide more relief to textile sector, which is the most important sector of the economy.

He also urged the finance minister to release refunds of this sector in order to ensure sufficient liquidity. The sector needed Rs25 billion against stuck up refunds as oxygen. Mian Zahid Hussain said that the country was facing looming threats of FATF decision yet the government had not evolved any policy. He also said that many countries did not want Pakistan on the path of progress. Therefore, the government should set economic direction before interim set up and general elections, he added.