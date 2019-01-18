PBG in final of Battle Axe Polo Cup

Lahore

Polo D Sufi defeated PBG/Remounts by a narrow margin of 9-8 to qualify for the main final of the Battle Axe Polo Cup here at Cavalry Polo ground on Friday.

Raja Temur Nadeem emerged as hero of the Polo D Sufi as he fired in fabulous five goals while Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace and Sufi M Amir and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi converted one goal apiece. Raja Sami Ullah was though in sublime form and played outstanding polo by pumping in superb six goals and Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu struck two goals yet their heriocs couldn’t save their team from facing defeat.

PBG/Remounts started the crucial match in a great style by smashing in three goals – two by Nicolas and one by Raja Sami – to take 3-0 lead while Ahmed Ali thwarted two goals for Sufi to make it 3-2. Polo D Sufi fought back well through Raja Temur who slammed in a brace to provide his side 4-3 lead while Raja Sami hit one for PBG to square the things at 4-4.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp