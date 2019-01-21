PBF to hold National Boxing Championship in March

Islamabad

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) will hold National Boxing Championship in March wherein pugilists from all its affiliated units will take part in the event. “Boxers of all weight categories will get a chance to showcase their skills in the event and rise to prominence at the national level,” PBF Secretary Nasir Tung told APP.

“The championship will also provide us a chance to closely observe the skills of our pugilists and then select them for international assignments,” he added.

Nasir said that after the conclusion of the championship the federation would announce rankings of national pugilists in all weight categories. “This ranking will be announced on the basis of their performance in the event,” he said.

He said that the federation was also planning to hold a boxing league by the end of ongoing year on the Olympic pattern with an aim to strengthen pugilism in the country. “The league will take place either in in Islamabad or Lahore in accordance with AIBA (International Boxing Association) rules,” the PBF Secretary said.

He said six to eight teams would participate in the league, adding that boxers from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Iran were also likely to be seen in action along with Pakistan’s top pugilists.

“We are in touch with these three nations. They are taking deep interest in the league and willing to send their boxers,” Tung added.

He said venue for the league had not been selected yet but most probably it would take place either in Islamabad or Lahore.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp