PBF to hold boxing league by year end

Islamabad

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) will initiate a boxing league by the end of ongoing year on the Olympic pattern with an aim to strengthen pugilism in the country.

“We are planning to hold this league either in Islamabad or Lahore. The league will take place in accordance with International Boxing Association (AIBA) rules,” PBF secretary general Nasir Tung told APP on Tuesday. He said that Strawberry Sports Management had consented to collaborate with PBF to hold the event.

“There will be six to eight teams featuring in the league wherein pugilists from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Iran are also likely to be seen in action along with country’s top boxers.—APP

