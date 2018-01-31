PBF asked to review welfare schemes for govt employees

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Omer Rasul has directed Secretary Punjab Benevolent Fund to review the exist-ing welfare schemes for the serving and retired government employees and their families and new avenues aiming at to need-base requirements of the employees should be discovered.

He directed the Secretary Punjab Benevolent Fund to hire the services of financial and investment experts from private sector in this regard and a comprehensive report be submitted in next meeting of Punjab Benevolent Fund Board after consultation with the government employees.

ACS Omer Rasul issued these directives while presiding over the Punjab Benevolent Fund Board meeting, here at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. Secretary Services Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Secretary Punjab Benevolent Fund Syeda Malaika, Special Secretary Finance Saif Ullah Dogar, Secretary Board of Revenue Muneer Ahmad Shah, representatives of Health and Irrigation Departments and office bearers of Punjab Civil Secretariat Employees Association were also on the present.

Secretary Punjab Benevolent Fund presented annual report of expenditure and income in the meeting of the PBF Board. The board members approved an amount of Rs. 2130 million for the annual expenditure of Punjab Benevo-lent Fund Board.

The Board members also accorded approval of Rs. 888 million on account of annual scholarship of 34015 children of government employees, monthly grant amounting to Rs. 668 million for 339 widows of the diseased employ-ees, an amount of Rs. 210 million for marriage grant to the children of 3418 employees and farewell grant for 2100 retiring employees amounting to Rs. 190 million.

It was informed that as many as 1300 employees applied for funeral grant and an amount of 32.1 million were sanctioned for payment.—INP

