PBCC wants annual budget increased

Islamabad

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for an increase in their annual budget so that the visually-impaired players can manage their livelihood easily.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said national blind cricketers have many records to their credit and but are just being paid chicken feed by PCB.

“Our A category central contracted blind player is paid only Rs 12,000 per month which comes nothing near to the amount offered to national men and women cricket teams,” he said.—APP

