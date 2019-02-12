PBCC hold reception for blind cricketers selected for Sri Lankan Series

Peshawar

Peshawar Blind Cricket Club held reception in the honor of three of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players selected in

the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team touring Sri Lanka for the International Cricket Series. Pakistan Blind Cricket Team would play three One-Day Internationals, Three Twenty20 Series and the Series will be starting from February 20. All three players comprising Sana Ullah Marwat, Mohsin Khan and Muhammad Shafi while former World record holder Masood Jan has announced as trainer of the team will be representing Pakistan against Sri Lanka.

Senior Vice President Sports Writers Association KP Ihtisham Bashir was the chief guest on this occasion. Secretary of the Peshawar Blind Cricket Club Habib Ullah Khattak, players and other office-bearers were also present.

Habib Ullah Khattak congratulated the players for their selection and expressed the hope that they would give good result in the Series against Sri Lanka.—APP

