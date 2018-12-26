PBCC appoints Rabia as first captain of national women blind cricket team

Lahore

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council has appointed Rabia Shahzadi as the first captain of national women blind cricket team.

“We have finalized the names of captain and vice captain of the national women cricket team after a thorough search and based a criteria keeping in view the performance and potential of the candidates in the game and its allied aspects,” said Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman, PBCC here on Wednesday.

Chairman, PBCC along with his wife Nusrat Shabbir interviewed five women blind cricket players for this vital and historic prolific role. “It is a history making moment in national blind women cricket and it will go a long way in establishing women cricket on solid lines,” he said.

Rabia is currently doing her BS in Kinnaird College for Women University Lahore. She is partially blind (B2) category player.—APP

