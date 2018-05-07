PBC to organize seminar on indigenous national manufacturing

Islamabad

Pakistan Business Cuncil (PBC) in collaboration with Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) would organize a seminar on “‘Prospects of co-operation between civil and military industries for indigenous national manufacturing” on May 7. The seminar aimed to develop interaction between PBC, Pakistan defense industry and strategic vision institute, said a press release here on Sunday. The collaboration between PBC and SVI is primarily based upon an initiative of Pakistan business council to promote the concept of local manufacturing with in Pakistan rather than import oriented policies. PBC is an advocacy forum to improve the general business environment in Pakistan and encourage local manufacturing.—APP