PbBC suspends PM’s nephew’s licence over attack on Akbar Bugti’s widow

Staff Reporter Lahore

The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) on Tuesday suspended the licence of Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, over allegations of attacking Shahzadi Nargis, a widow of former Balochistan governor Nawab Akbar Bugti, along with four other people.

The decision was made by PbBC Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan while hearing a complaint filed by Mohammad Ayaz Butt — Nargis’ lawyer — against Niazi.

Reacting to the suspension, Niazi claimed the Punjab Bar Council suspended his licence “without listening to me in an exparte hearing”.

“Immense pressure being built on me to back off from blasphemy case against Shahzawar Bugti […] 5 days ago they even registered a false FIR against me. Inshallah I will never back off,” he tweeted.