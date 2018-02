Axact degrees case

Staff Reporter

A legal notice has been served on the Federal Investiga-tion Agency by the Pakistan Broadcasters Association for the agency “to take immediate steps regarding the fake degrees issued by Axact” in the light of a pending Supreme Court case.

Interestingly, the notice was originally drafted by Asma Jahangir, a day before she died. It was later submitted –with some amendments – by the Law Firm Ahmad and Qazi.