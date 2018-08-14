PBA donates Rs10m for Diameer Bhasha, Mehmand dams

Islamabad

Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) presented Rs.10 million cheque to Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar for donation to Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund. A delegation of PBA headed by its Chairman Mian Amir Mehmood and comprising off other office bearers Mir Ibrahim, Sultan Lakhani, Shakeel Masood and Tahir Khan called on the Chief Justice in Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of the Chief Justice of Pakistan for national cause of construction of dams in Pakistan. They also discussed the issue of over increasing ratio of population in the country and suggested to take measures to tackle the issue.

