PB, Martin Dow donate corona testing kits

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI Martin Dow Group and Pharma Bureau have presented 5760 coronavirus tests to Indus Hospital, worth Rs.13 million. Imported from UK, the kits are best coronavirus testing procedures globally. Ali Akhai Chairman Martin Dow, along with Syed Wajeehuddin, Chairman Pharma Bureau and Ayesha Haq, Executive Director Pharma Bureau presented the kits to Dr. Bari, CEO Indus Hospital. The testing kits will help build the Hospital’s capacity. Kits were being urgently needed by the Indus Hospital, the main focal point of Coronavirus Campaign in Sindh.