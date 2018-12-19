Payment of NHP under AGN Qazi formula soon: Mahmood

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan revealed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured him the provincial government net hydel power share under the AGN Qazi formula. The province would get its dues and transfers of resources soon. The provincial government would be backed by the federal government in the whole merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

He was presiding over a meeting on FATA merger at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Provincial government Spokesman Ajmal Khan Wazir, Chief Secretary, Naveed Kamran Baloch, Additional Chief Secretaries Sikandar Qayum, Shahzad Bangash, administrative secretaries Arshad Majeed, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Israr, Secretaries Homes and Law attended.

The meeting focused on the overall mainstreaming of the seven new districts of the erstwhile FATA, the developmental strategy, the projects approved so far, the transfer of resources for the whole mainstreaming process, the creation of posts, the early completion of quick impact projects including education and health within six months, the legal aspects of the transfer of assets both moveable and immovable, the working of the anomaly committee, the pledged three percent of the NFC award and the tracking and putting into the implementation phase, all decisions both taken at the federal cabinet level and under the amendment into the Constitution for the smooth merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mahmood Khan addressing the meeting indicated the consent of the Prime Minister to resolve the longstanding issues of the province that included the net hydel profit under the AGN Qazi formula, the smooth and accelerated mainstreaming of seven districts of the erstwhile FATA and the expeditious transfer of resources of the provincial dues. The meeting was informed that the formal flow of resources would continue and the three percent share of the erstwhile FATA was an additional arrangement for the rapid mainstreaming of FATA and transformation of developmental and welfare activities in the seven new districts.

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is willing to shoulder the additionality and burden of development required for the mainstreaming of new districts but we cannot ignore the weak financial base of the province. The federal government would have to put its share in the overall mainstreaming process and that should be immediate in nature and visible in essence.

The meeting agreed to the creation of 7000 posts in different departments and asked the federal government for the provision of resources. The much needed areas should get more focus and the rest should be taken care of. Chief Minister directed for the quick impact projects to be put on ground after proper prioritization. His government would take care of the all legal aspects to legally facili-that the employee’s related issues could be resolved at the forum of anomaly committee. He said his government was at the advanced stage of mainstreaming the seven new districts.

His government has already showed the political will required for the smooth merger and is ready for all the challenges because the seven new districts have become part of the province constitutionally, he added. He would personally request for a special meeting with the Prime Minister for funding and transfer of resources for the accelerated merger of the erstwhile into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

