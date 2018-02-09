Pay and pension package

MINISTER of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal has given instructions for convening meeting of all officials concerned for preparation of a quality salary package for government employees in the forthcoming federal budget. Talking to a delegation of Federation of Federal Government Employees in Islamabad on Wednesday, he expressed government willingness to provide maximum facilitation to employees in the budget.

Inflation is once again going up because of a multitude of factors including repeated increase in prices of POL products, resultant increase in cost of living, levy of regulatory duty on a number of items during the year, record depreciation in the value of rupee and profiteering, hoarding because of weak monitoring and vigilance by relevant government departments. The price-hike is negatively impacting all segments of the society but it is understood that fixed income groups especially salaries class and pensioners are worst affected. They are finding it extremely difficult to lead a respectable life and therefore, the government ought to come to their rescue. It is also a fact that government is facing downfall in revenue due to weak tax culture, leakages and court interventions in financial matters. A case in point is judgement of the Sindh High Court that has scrapped regulatory duty on 360 items which would create further difficulties for already cash starved government. However, it is appreciable that despite all this the government seems to be fully aware of the plight of salaried class and pensioners and wants to give them a ‘quality’ package. We hope that the package would not include an increase in basic salary but also enhancement of ceiling for taxable income.

