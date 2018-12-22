Pay $23m or lose 2023 World Cup: ICC to BCCI

Karachi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been asked by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to pay USD 23 million (approximately Rs 160 crore) before December 31 or run the risk of losing the rights to host the 2023 World Cup and 2021 Champions Trophy.

ICC demands the money from BCCI after the government did not waive off taxes as promised for the 2016 World T20 in India.

The official broadcasters of ICC tournaments, Star TV, had deducted the taxes from their payments to the ICC, but since the world governing body had to bear the cost, they now want BCCI to compensate for it. And if BCCI do not pay the ICC, they will deduct the amount from India’s revenue share for the current financial year.

The BCCI in response have asked the ICC to produce any evidence in the minutes of meetings to show that the Indian board had agreed to bear the cost in such a scenario. ‘The ICC hasn’t provided any minutes to the BCCI yet,’ TOI quoted a source close to the matter as saying.

‘And now, the ICC is shying away from sharing any minutes because they don’t have any. They just want to recover that money from India,’ sources said.

‘Time and again, Shashank [Manohar] (former BCCI president and current ICC chairman) has targeted BCCI for his own personal agenda,’ say members.

‘It’s become fashionable to blame BCCI,’ said a board member. ‘Biting the hand that feeds, eh? Is that what it has come down to? A sports body that has economic value primarily because it feeds on India’s commercial stake in the game is telling India that it cannot host a World Cup? And that too with an Indian heading that organisation right now? What a joke,’ said a senior BCCI member.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp