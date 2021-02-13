PawriHoriHai is now talk of social media with crazy reactions

LAHORE – Social media is abuzz with “#PawriHoriHai” trend after young influence Dananeer Mobeen’s viral video of mimicking what she called “borgorers” [burger] class of the society in a funny way.

The video was not only taken by storm within the country but also across the border as Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate recreated her video, inviting a crazy response from social media users.

In the video, which was re-shared by thousands of times on social media including Twitter since it surfaced this week, Dananeer could be seen saying in humorous way: “Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei” [This is our car, this is us, and the part is going on].

Yashraj Mukhate, who used to turn viral videos into funny songs, has also given a new shape to #PawriHoriHai into an attractive song.

In an Instagram post, Mukhate wrote: “From today, I am not going to party, but I will ‘pawri’ as pawri, brings more fun than party”.

“Thanks @saudchaudary and all the people who sent me this video in the DM And a big shoutout the pawri girl,” he wrote.

#PawriHoriHa also grabbed attention of Pakistani celebrities who have also become part of the bandwagon and shared their videos.

Meanwhile, Dananeer while reacting to the public response said she is overwhelmed and enjoying the recreations of her video.

The influencer said that she is short of words to express the feelings but “I am grateful, excited and humble” for it.