Paving the way for ambulance

It is our social and moral responsibility to pave way for ambulances. Due to traffic jam in most places, ambulances do not get room to move ahead to take a patient to hospital or to reach a place to pick a patient. It looks entirely unethical not to pave the way for ambulances because every second counts to save the life of patient.

It is seen on some occasions that people travelling in their vehicles do not pave the way for ambulance. Traffic police need to play their due role to penalize such vehicles which are seen not to pave way for ambulances.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

