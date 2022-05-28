Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka have both exited the French Open on the same day.

The results are a win for Iga Switek as these two were seen as the biggest threat to the Poles’ win streak and her quest to retain the title.

Third seed Paula Badosa had to retire from her match with a right calf injury against Veronika Kudermetova while the Spaniard was trailing 6-3 2-1.

Playing on Court Suzanne Lenglen, Badosa required medical attention for a right leg problem during the match and then decided early in the second set that she could no longer continue.

The 29th-seeded Kudermetova will face either American Madison Keys or Kazakh Elena Rybakina for a place in the quarter-finals.

Joining Paula Badosa in exiting was Aryna Sabalenka.

The seventh seed went down to big-hitting Italian Camila Giorgi 4-6 6-1 6-0 on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Sabalenka, a former world number two, managed to win the hard-fought opening set but was then reduced to a mere spectator as Giorgi scorched the court with winners.

The Belarusian managed to win only one more game in the remaining two sets as Giorgi completed a remarkable comeback win in an hour and 42 minutes to make the fourth round for the first time at Roland Garros.

For a place in the quarter-finals, the 30-year-old Giorgi will next meet 20th seed Daria Kasatkina.