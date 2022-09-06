Paul Pogba will not be available for Juventus until January with the midfielder deciding to have surgery on his injured knee.

Juve’s manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the news during an interview, putting the 29-year-old’s participation in the upcoming world cup in danger.

Paul Pogba, who returned to Juventus this summer, injured himself while training during the pre-season.

The midfielder then decided to undergo conservative treatment in order to make an earlier return but failed to see any improvement and has decided to go under the knife.

The recovery period from his meniscus surgery is expected to be around two months, barely giving him enough time to be fit for the November World Cup. Les Bleus kick off their defence of the trophy on November 23rd (PKT) against Australia.

“I hope we get him back before the World Cup,”.

“But the World Cup isn’t my problem. Juve’s problem is he comes back in January.”

“This morning he trained for the second time, but then stopped, and it was then decided that he undergo surgery.”

The Frenchman started only 16 Premier League games for Manchester United last season due to a combination of injury issues and distrust between him and managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

He has also been a subject of off-field problems this season, complicating his relationship with the fans even further. In his absence, Juventus currently sits 7th in the Serie A league table, after a string of disappointing results and could use his services as soon as possible.