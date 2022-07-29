Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba could be in danger of missing this year’s world cup after getting a bad diagnosis of an injury that he suffered during a training session.

The world cup winner, who rejoined Juventus this summer, injured his knee during a training session in preparation for the new season which has now been diagnosed as a torn meniscus of the right knee.

Pogba was expected to undergo surgery in the United States where Juve are currently on their pre-season tour but he is instead flying back to Italy to assess his treatment options.

His first option is to have a piece of his meniscus removed which could allow him to return within two months. However, this is believed to be a more risky option as it is usually reserved for younger players.

The second course of action also involves him undergoing the knife to suture the lesion which could keep him out of football until 2023 missing France’s World Cup defense in Qatar.

Paul Pogba will now meet with a specialist to discuss the best course of action in hopes of returning in time for the World Cup.

Les Bleus kick off their defense of the trophy on November 22nd against Australia.

Juventus, meanwhile, are already lining up replacements for the midfielder with Saul Niguez the most prominent name being mentioned as their midfield options continue to dwindle so close to the start of the season.

Aaron Ramsey has departed the club with Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo expected to follow suit leaving Juventus in a precarious position.