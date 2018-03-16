Paul Farbace ‘given time to think’ on Bangladesh coaching

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Colombo

England’s assistant coach Paul Farbace has been asked “to take his own time” to consider Bangladesh coaching.

Contrary to the media reports, Farbace, who is working as an assistant coach with the England team, has not yet turned down the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) offer.

Speaking exclusively to the Reporter from New Zealand, where his team is playing the series, Farbace said, “there have been some discussions and that the BCB CEO (Nizam Uddin Chowdhury) has been excellant to deal with”.

“I have not declined the offer yet. They said take your time on deciding the offer. There is no rush. They (BCB) are good people to deal with”, Farbace further added.

Farbace seems to be high on demand as he also successfully worked with the Sri Lankan team here.

In the meantime, the BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon confirmed that the negotiations are also on with 2-3 more coaches.

“We have few names from Australia, England and even South Africa”, he said in a chat with the Reporter.

“We have shortlisted few and will further scrutinize their CV and call for the interviews. The process will start after the ongoing Nidahas Trophy”.

Richard Pybus was “almost certain” to take over but owing to his family constrains, the negotiations did not reach at the final level. He has been inked in by the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board as their High Performance Manager.