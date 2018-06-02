Patwari held on tempering land record

Raza Naqvi

Attock

ACE (Anti Corruption Establishment) has attested a Patwari on the charges of transferring land worth million of rupees through tempering revenue record.

The Patwari has been attested after five months as he had gone under ground after registration of an FIR against him in January this year.

Patwari Habib has allegedly transfered 25 kanal of land by tempering revenue record and preparing fake documents with the connivance of his other accomplices. Circle Officer ACE Amjad Shehzad while talking to newsmen said that Patwari Habib had been arrested and sent to lock up.

It is worth mentioning that in January 2018 on the complaint of Sameer Khan ACE booked Patwari Habib for allegedly tempering with land record and transferring 25 kanal of land worth million of rupees through fake documents. As per the FIR , registered on 4/1/18 , Patwari Habib had been serving in this area for the last 15 years has allegedly tempered the record and transfered 25 kanal of his land worth million of rupees to other persons.

He alleged that Patwari Habib along with his ac-complices tempered the record and transfered his property worth million of rupees in the names of others who greased his palms.