Patwari held for taking bribe

OUR CORRESPONDENT SARGODHA Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a Patwari of revenue department on charges of corruption. ACE spokesman said here on Friday that a citizen Ahsan Afzal s/o Muhammad Afzal resident of Chak No.99-NB filed a complaint that Wali Muhammad, Patwari of revenue department had received a bribe of Rs.10,000/- for their inherent property and now he is demanding more money for legal work. On the complaint, a team headed by circle officer anti-corruption Sargodha Muhammad Akram conducted surprise raid and nabbed Patwari Wali Muhammad red handed while receiving bribe. The raiding team also recovered marked Currency notes from their possession and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation.