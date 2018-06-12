PAT’s dilemma

IT has been reported that Chief of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr Tahirul Qadri has decided not to contest the 2018 general election. His two sons will also not take part in the democratic exercise. This sounds strange but is in line with the overall strategy and approach of PAT, which fought only one general election in the past and avoided others on different pretexts.

PAT always claimed to be a democratic party doing politics on principles but there is hardly anything to substantiate this claim. According to reports, leaders and workers of PAT were ready to take part in the electoral process but they were frustrated due to state of indecision by their top leadership which has not been able to make up its mind whether or not to participate in the general election. The aspirants of party tickets have reportedly filed their nomination papers as independent, which means that PAT as a political entity would not be in the electoral race. Some analysts believe that this policy has been devised to avoid any embarrassment in election as irrespective of popularity of the party in some pockets of the country, the party has little or no election winning prospects. But this approach of PAT raises many questions and people of Pakistan would legitimately ask why the party has been instrumental in destabilising elected governments in the past when it doesn’t believe in the democratic process.

A party that avoids taking part in elections has, apparently, no locus standi to indulge in activities that amount to disruption of the democratic process. Irrespective of their victory prospects, all parties, small or big, normally participate in the elections enthusiastically and contribute towards strengthening the system. The PAT decision also shows it has little regard for assemblies and this is also understandable as democratic institutions came under attack during sit-ins in Islamabad. PAT needs to clarify its position to people of Pakistan and also revisit its policy of undermining elected governments every now and then.

