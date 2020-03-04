PATS competition to enhance combat skills: Army Chief Says to help integrate participant armies

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that sharing of best experiences through International Pakistan Army Team Spirit competition will not only improve combat skills of the troops but also help integrate armies of participant countries.

He said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony at the conclusion of the three-day event organised at National Counter Terrorism Centre, a training area near Kharian, from March 1-3, ISPR said in a statement.

Being one of the toughest military competitions, PATS was aimed at testing survival skills and physical limits of the participants in short period of time spread over 62 hours including 25 field events.

Apart from Pakistan Army, PAF, 16 foreign countries including Belarus, China, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, KSA, Maldives, Palestine, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA and Uzbekistan participated in the event conducted in the challenging terrain at NCTC and surrounding areas.

The army chief distributed prizes among the winners and runner up.

Karachi Corps was declared overall best team, Multan Corps came second while Rawalpindi Corps remained third. Turkey clinched gold medal in International Teams while KSA, Sri Lanka and South Africa shared the silver medal. Pakistan Air Force secured bronze medal.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Qamar congratulated the participants for successful completion of the event.

“Training and team work are the hallmark of every soldier, confronted with multifarious challenges in diverse terrain, one has to be in the best physical and mental fitness for a robust and prompt response, COAS emphasized,” he maintained.

The COAS further said that spirit of sacrifice and patriotism, makes a force formidable in the face of any adversity. He thanked all foreign participants for being part of the event and for showing their prowess.

Commanders Mangla and Gujranwala Corps, senior military officials from Pakistan Army, PAF and defence attaches from various countries were present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that NCTC, being state of the art facility with large capacity to impart quality training to combating terrorism in all kinds of terrain, has been recognised as a world class training facility attracting other armies for training with the Pakistan Army. The competitions demonstrated tactics, including physical, and mental abilities. The army chief said participants learned different tactics from each others’ experiences. Gen Bajwa maintained that holding of such competitions will enhance the fighting capabilities of the soldiers and added such competitions will help in uniting the armed forces of different countries.