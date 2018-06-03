PATRIP funded rehab project for disabled launched

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Balochistan Rural Support Program launched rehabilitation project for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) funded by Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan Regional Integration Program (PATRIP) Foundation here in bordering district Zhob. Chief guest of the launching ceremony was Chairman Municipal Committee Abdul Saleem Mandokhail.

Delivering the key note address Senior Program Manager Niamat Jan Miryani described the newly launched project as another demonstration of BRSP’s deep commitment to support the most vulnerable segment of the society in the district that shares borders with Afghanistan.