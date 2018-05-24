Patriotism of FATA tribes a historically reality: Jhagra

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the patriotic attachment of the tribes of FATA towards the motherland is a historically tested reality and they had created a history by their role for security of country while fighting shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army over the recent past – even the world acknowledges this fact, he said.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed terminal at Bacha Khan Interna-tional Airport described it a historic achievement of the federal government. This is a big headway in the civil aviation sector, after launching of the one of the biggest green field airport – the Islamabad International airport which has been opened recently, he added. The completion of this terminal, he said, is indeed a first achievement of long awaited aspira-tions in this province. He expressed the hope that similar initia-tives will also betaken for operationalization of all the other airports in the province.

The Prime Minister, Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the Advisor of the Prime Minister on Civil Aviation, Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan also addressed the ceremony. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasai, Minister of State Ghalib Khan and a num-ber of federal and provincial dignitaries were also present on this oc-casion.

Apart from re-construction measures, the governor said, special efforts are also underway for development of min-eral and agricultural sectors in FATA. The provision of additional facili-ties at the Bacha Khan International Airport, the Governor said, will also help in promoting exports.

The Governor welcomed the Prime Minister and the distinguished guests accompanying him and said that the peace has been restored as a result of the immortal sacrifices offered by the Pak Army, security forces and the tribal people in FATA. Now, he added, development work is in progress in the area.