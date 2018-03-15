Patriotism means a man’s love for the country and willingness to sacrifice everything for it. A patriotic person is one who has deep feeling of Patriotism and whose heart is filled up with love for his country. If we look at the history of the world, we find that the noblest heroes are those who have tried to do well to their country/nation and who have died for it when the need has arisen. Men fought and died for their kith and kin or for their religion, but the greatest heroes have always been those who have risked their lives in the defense of their country. It is the only virtue which promotes brotherhood and cooperation amongst the countrymen.

Slavery is a curse and freedom is a great blessing of Allah and only the patriotic men can maintain their independence through sacrifices. Pakistan, our beloved country, too emerged on the map of the globe through the great sacrifices of our leaders who were greatly inspired by the strong feeling of patriotism. Therefore, we ought to be ready to make a sacrifice when time comes. SANAGUL NOOR

Turbat, Balochistan

