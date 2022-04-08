Patrick Mouratoglou to coach Simona Halep

Patrick Mouratoglou, the longtime coach of Serena Williams, has announced that he will be coaching another former world no.1 in Simona Halep.

The coach of the decade’s new partnership with the two-time grand slam winner has raised doubts about Williams’ return to tennis.

The 23 major singles title winner Williams has not competed on the tennis circuit since hurting her right hamstring in a first-round match at Wimbledon in late June last year.

Halep and Mouratoglou announced their partnership on Twitter.

“Today I am starting a new chapter in my coaching career: I am now the full-time coach of Simona Halep. In the last 8 months, I realized how much I missed coaching,” Mouratoglou wrote on Thursday. “It is the passion of my life, and I still feel like I have so much to give.”

Halep announced in September she would no longer be coached by Darren Cahill after six years together.