Patrick Cantlay managed to hold off Scott Stallings by a single stroke to win the BMW Championship as he looks to defend his FedEx Cup crown from last year.

With the win, Patrick Cantlay becomes the first player to win the BMW Championship back-to-back since the FedEx Cup began in 2007.

Tied for the lead on the 420-yard 17th hole, he expertly manoeuvred himself to card a birdie before finding the green on the last hole to finish with a 2-under 69 final day score and 14-under total.

He will, however, head to the final FedEx Cup event as the No. 2 seed, meaning he will start next week two shots behind Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler who finished tied for third, had his late charge halted when he missed a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a 70 giving Xander Schauffele a chance to knock him off the top spot in favour of Cantlay. But he missed the 7-foot birdie putt and with it a chance to finish lone third after a 71.

Stallings, meanwhile, has now gone 238 starts since his last victory eight years ago at Torrey Pines.

He played like that drought might end but missed four birdie chances inside 18 feet at the end, the last one from just inside 10 feet.

But his consolation prize is a first trip to the Tour Championship and a shot at the 18 million dollar prize.

Day 2 leader Adam Scott will also make his way back to East Lake. He was at No. 77 in the FedEx Cup when the postseason started and a tie for the fifth means he will join the group making their way back to the final tournament.