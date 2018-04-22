Patriata attracting large number of tourists

The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab’s (TDCP) resort at Patriata attracts a large number of tourists from across the country each year. It is the highest point in the area and the hills stand 7500 feet above the sea level.

Patriata is a quiet retreat at the highest point of Murree Hills which is also the highest point of Punjab as well. Its high forested ridges and deep intersecting valleys with terraced slopes offer magnificent views of this naturally beautiful area.

Chairlift and Cable Car provide a fascinating and memorable experience among panoramic scenery and thrilling rides to the tourists, which pass over many beautiful eye capturing spots.—APP

