Patients suffer due to closure of OPD at PIMS Staff protests against introducing BoG to run hospital

Zubair Qureshi

A large number of patients, around 5,000 had to return unattended and untreated from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) as the hospital staff closed the Out-Patient Department (OPD) to protest the government’s decision to introduce Board of Governors (BoD) to effectively manage its affairs. The protesting staff has threatened to extend the hours of strike and close down the hospital OPD if the decision is not withdrawn.

The strike affected thousands of patients and their attendants, and hospital staff also seemed panicked in the face of such an unprecedented decision by PIMS employees.

All Employees Pims Restoration Movement (AEPRM) spokesperson Dr Asfandyar Khan while talking to Pakistan Observer Sunday said the hospital was declared the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University by the PPP government, which changed the status of civil servants and deprived the staff of a number of privileges.

We protested it during the tenure of the PML-N and at the time PTI stalwarts and MNAs from Islamabad Asad Umar and Ali Awan had supported us.

We got the notification withdrawn with the support of the PTI, said Dr Asfandyar adding because of the PTI support the then CADD Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry got declare the hospital a government institute and restored the civil servant status of employees.

However, now the PTI has surprisingly moved to introduce BoG to run the hospital, he said. such a decision by the PTI government would be a betrayal not only to the staff of the hospital but also to the voters who have reposed confidence in the PTI, he said. Introducing BoG is a step towards privatization of the hospital, he said. Another official of the Pims was of the view that the hospital was working smoothly and there was no logic behind this out-of-the-blue measure being introduced by the present government.

“Former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the hospital on a number of occasions and praised its performance but now Imran Khan’s government is doing something that is quite contrary to his earlier views about the hospital, he said.

MNA Ali Awan when contacted said the board of governors would have a supervisory role. It will appoint a chief operation officer to run the hospital as the doctors were facing problems in running the hospital, he said. The decision will not affect the status of the employees, he assured.

Share on: WhatsApp