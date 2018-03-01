Patients of pollen allergy on rise

Islamabad

With the transition of weather from autumn to spring, the number of patients of pollen allergy has been increasing daily in the federal capital. According to medical experts, increase in number of patients was due to pollen count in air and sprouting of trees and flowers leaves in month of February and March.

They said that the symptoms of pollen allergy are itching, watery eyes, asthama, breathing issues, gastro problems and fever. Dr Kaleem Ullah Tori said that ratio of pollen allergy patients was more in Islamabad as compared to other cities. —APP