Senior cardiologist and health expert, Dr. Munir Ahmed Siddiqui has urged people who were already suffering from high blood pressure, must avoid eating meat in high quantity, warning that such might infect them with heart diseases.

Talking to journalists here, he said that during three days of religious festival of Eid-Ul-Azha, people used to eat meat twice a day due to its availability in bulk quantity, warning that but it could make them, patients suffering from high blood pressure and cholesterol, that later lead to heart diseases.

Dr. Siddique who has been performing his service at Cardiology Ward, Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur said that a large number of people had to visit doctors due to eating meat.

“People can eat meat but not in high quantity that causes diseases in their bodies,” he said.

He said that people suffering from high blood pressure and heart diseases must keep disprineor angised tablets in their pocket, respectively, adding that they should take the tablet immediately if they feel pain in their chest or their blood pressure surged.—APP

