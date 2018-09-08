Patient care in major Hospitals in federal capital to be improved: Aamer Kiani

ISLAMABAD : Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani conducted a surprise visit of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic hospitals in Islamabad on Saturday.

He went round the OPD, Emergency ward, Cardiac center, Orthopedic Nephrology and other departments at PIMS and appreciated the recent improvements done in the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan we are moving on fast track to improve health facilities for the masses. Special attention is being paid to improving patient care in two major hospitals of Islamabad that are catering to bulk of patients not only from Islamabad but other areas of the country contiguous to the federal capital. He said we will make PIMS a model hospital and revamp the service and pay structure of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The Govt. will increase the funds and human resource for improvement of patients care added the Minister. On this occasion a detailed presentation on projects and budget of PIMS was given by Executive Director PIMS Raja Amjad Mehmood.

Later the Minister visited Polyclinic hospital and went round emergency, Gynae and children’s ward. He directed that no effort be spared in providing best possible treatment to the patients adding that there will be zero tolerance for negligence in this regard.

The Minister has visited vaccination Centre of Poly Clinic to monitor the immunization of children and mothers at the facility. He directed that all children of eligible age must be vaccinated to prevent them against deadly diseases.

The Government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is paying special attention to the health of mother and child.