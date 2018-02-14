Path to peace goes thru Afghanistan: Gen Bajwa

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that the path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan.

He said this while attending the Chiefs of Defence Conference held in Kabul, said a statement issued by ISPR.

“Regions develop as whole, not individual countries,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan army’s media wing.

Commander US CENTCOM, Commander Resolute Support Mission and army chiefs of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also attended the conference. A consensus was achieved among all stakeholders to continue cooperation for peace and stability in the region. During his speech, Gen Qamar said that Pakistan had eliminated all terrorist sanctuaries from its soil.

“However, residual signatures of terrorists who take advantage of presence of 2.7 million Afghan refugees and absence of effective border security coordination, are also being traced and targeted through ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad,” he added.

The COAS also assured that Pakistan’s territory was not allowed to be used against any other country and it expects the same in reciprocity.

He said that collaborative approach and persistence was the answer to all challenges, for which Pakistan was ready to play its part.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and Afghanistan had “good discussions” during Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) talks. APAPPS is a joint action plan for cooperation in the key areas of counter-terrorism and reduction of violence, peace and reconciliation, refugees’ repatriation and joint economic development.

Pakistan had offered joint investigation into the Kabul’s attacks that Kabul had blamed on the Haqqani Network. Foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal seemed upbeat at the discussions,“Pak-Afghan talks. Two days of good discussions. Some agreements. Further work required,” he wrote on his Twitter.

However, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said no progress was made on counter-terrorism issues. “While some progress was made on the mechanism of cooperation, no progress was achieved on specific, results-oriented, time-bound measures in the APAPPS, particularly in the areas of counter-terrorism, reduction of violence, peace and reconciliation to meet the priorities of Afghanistan,” an Afghan foreign ministry statement said.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua headed the Pakistani delegation of senior civilian and military officials at the talks while Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai led a high-level delegation comprising of senior civilian and military officials.