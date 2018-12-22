Patent bias, discrimination and trickery

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

AFTER Imran Khan’s plain talk refusing to act as the imperial hired gun which visibly stung the Trump Administration, pat came an absurd US placement of Pakistan on its self-serving black list for violation of religious freedom, for which it neither has evidence, mandate nor any business to impose its edict; more so as Uncle Sam conveniently turns a blind eye to Israeli atrocities against Palestinian Muslims and Christians, and patent Indian bias and discrimination against its minorities exemplified by its open rampage against freedom-seeking predominantly Muslim State of Indian occupied Kashmir awaiting UN mandated plebiscite to determine their future for the last seven decades and now under Governor Rule, the Amritsar Golden Temple massacre of Sikhs besides nearly 25 of its States seeking independence from its Baniya hegemony, desecration of the Centuries old Babri Mosque and rallies to build a Ram Temple instead, burning alive countless Muslims aboard Samjhota Express and slaying of thousands during the Gujarat carnage.

More recently putting head-money on Navjot Sidhu the Sikh Parliamentarian and renowned cricketer from Indian Punjab for the crime of seeking peace with neighbouring Pakistan with his initiative over opening of the Kartarpura border crossing between the two Countries; and now facing a ridiculous police complaint in India by an animal activist over keeping a stuffed black partridge gifted to Sidhu by a Pakistani journalist on the occasion. Minorities in Pakistan enjoy all conceivable religious freedom with their places of worship not only protected but well maintained as often expressed by the Sikh, Christian and Hindu communities in the Country and the most cordial inter-faith relations ensured under the Constitution of Pakistan. But the latest US declaration which is imaginary and patently loaded against Pakistan, seems to be in reaction to Pakistan’s unambiguous stand and stance over blasphemy in any manner against the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) which being a matter of faith for Muslims all over the world can never be compromised, and over which the Government in Pakistan took a firm stand against the Netherlands attempt at staging an exhibition caricaturing and ridiculing the Prophet, which it was forced to withdraw. Verdict by the Supreme Court overturning death sentence of a Christian female in view of inconclusive evidence, speaks volumes about the extent of religious freedom, fair-play and justice in Pakistan for minorities.

The global community having dismissed Indian tailored accusation against Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism, the US has awarded its self-assumed verdict which is absurd and has been already rubbished by the Pakistani Government as well as the minority leadership in Pakistan which enjoys vastly more freedom compared with Indian track record, and Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian Muslim and Christian population for decades. Pakistan the most terrorism-affected which has been victim of State terrorism by India, invited the wrath of the Afghan neighbourhood over placing its facilities at the altar of the NATO for its invasion of Afghanistan led by the US, and despite owning an alien inflicted war has continued to make unprecedented sacrifices in men and material devastating its own economy in the process, but ironically continues to be mistrusted and pressured.

It had been abundantly clear by now that the United States pursued a double-faced policy of wielding the stick pressuring and arm twisting through the State Department while Pentagon offered the carrot. But more recently for a change, as the US special envoy on Afghanistan representing the US State Department conveyed Donald Trump’s desire to engage Pakistan and seek its assistance in bringing the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table which Pakistan did, Lt Gen Kenneth McKenzie the incoming American CENTCOM Chief concurrently underscored the importance of engagement with Pakistani leadership and military relations between the two strong and strategically important countries recognizing that Pakistan a nuclear power sat at the nexus of the Chinese, Russian, Indian and American geo-political interests.

While Pakistan momentarily gloated about having made the American President come to terms with realities on the ground, Trump fired an improbable salvo of lack of religious freedom in Pakistan placing it in its self-proclaimed blacklist of violators; whoever gave him the authority to do so leave alone the yardstick it had applied. With a prompt response from Pakistan though, the US stayed any action on possible sanctions ostensibly looking like doing a favour to Pakistan; a part of its continued trickery and tactics against Pakistan which appeared to be slipping out of its influence having agreed to provide trading access to China and other regional States through CPEC, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

It was time that while the minority leadership in Pakistan should confound Trump’s allegation asking him to mind his own business if he was unable to see things through an impartial prism, he and the NATO have a moral obligation to make good the US$ 120 billion incremental opportunity loss suffered by Pakistan devastating its economy due to the so-called war against terrorism in which Pakistan had no role and which in 18 years had instead protected and spread terrorism keeping the region in turmoil; launching and facilitating Daesh in Afghanistan to contain the surging influence of the Afghan Taliban being the invader’s latest ploy. The US announcement to withdraw its forces from Syria after what it claims having defeated Daesh in that country is farcical, for who does not know that the US itself had launched Daesh in Syria, just as it did Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan against the then Soviet Union.

For Pakistan, it is not good enough to refuse playing the mercenary role any longer, but only logical to ask for reparations and compensation; not to talk of the unprecedented 3 million plus Afghan refugee influx now more than doubled in 30 years, and of which the global community which has been totally apathetic must also share the cost of the burden. Since there is no free lunch for Pakistan at any forum, there can be none for others at Pakistan’s expense.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

