PAT-led parties seek permission for protest

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A joint committee of several anti-government parties has formally sought permissions from the Punjab government and the local administration for staging a protest rally on Mall Road Lahore on Wednesday.

Representatives of the PTI, PPP, APML, PML-Q, MWM and Pakistan Awami Tehreek jointly submitted a request on Saturday to Lahore Division’s Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sumbal and Lahore District Commissioner Sumair Ahmad Syed.

The request submitted by the All Parties Steering Committee on Model Town reads that the committee “has decided to hold a protest rally at Charing Cross on the Mall Road on January 17.

An official working at the Lahore DC Office said that the office had received the formal request for staging the protest but no decision had yet been made.