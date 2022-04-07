Pat Cummins smashes fastest fifty by an Australian

Australia’s test Captain, Pat Cummins, rewrote history books with the bat by smashing the fastest fifty by an Australian in cricket ever.
The world’s no.1 test bowler turned on the style with the bat, getting to the half-century mark on just 14 deliveries to overtake Daniel Christian’s record of a 15 ball fifty against Hobart Hurricanes while playing for Sydney Sixers.
His innings fell two balls short of the all-time record of 12 balls, which is held by Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Hazratullah Zazai.
Pat Cummins, playing his first match for KKR this season after leading his team to a series win over Pakistan, smashed an unbeaten 56 off just 15 balls which included six sixes and four fours at a strike rate of 373.33.
His countrymate Daniel Sams was on the receiving end of one of the most expensive overs as Cummins took him for 34 runs off just one seven-ball over to win the match for his side with four overs to spare.
Sams was clobbered by Cummins for 6, 4, 6, 6, 2 (no-ball), 4, 6 in that fateful last over, which went for 35 runs in total.
Off the fifth ball, Cummins did get caught but he got a reprieve when it was ruled a high no-ball.
With his team needing 35 from 30 balls, Cummins got them all in just that one over, with his final blow allowing them to breeze to their victory target with a score of 162-5.
Fastest fifties in men’s T20 cricket by Australians
14 balls – Pat Cummins, Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians, 2022
15 balls – Daniel Christian, Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes, 2020
17 balls – Adam Gilchrist, Deccan Chargers v Delhi Daredevils, 2009
18 balls – Andrew Symonds, Kent v Middlesex, 2004
18 balls – David Warner, NSW v Tasmania, 2009
18 balls – David Warner, Australia v West Indies, 2010
18 balls – Glenn Maxwell, Australia v Pakistan, 2014
18 balls – Tim Ludeman, Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars, 2014
18 balls – Chris Lynn, Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes, 2015
18 balls – Tim David, Multan Sultana, Peshawar Zalmi, 2022