Pat Cummins smashes fastest fifty by an Australian

Australia’s test Captain, Pat Cummins, rewrote history books with the bat by smashing the fastest fifty by an Australian in cricket ever.

The world’s no.1 test bowler turned on the style with the bat, getting to the half-century mark on just 14 deliveries to overtake Daniel Christian’s record of a 15 ball fifty against Hobart Hurricanes while playing for Sydney Sixers.

His innings fell two balls short of the all-time record of 12 balls, which is held by Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Hazratullah Zazai.

Pat Cummins, playing his first match for KKR this season after leading his team to a series win over Pakistan, smashed an unbeaten 56 off just 15 balls which included six sixes and four fours at a strike rate of 373.33.

His countrymate Daniel Sams was on the receiving end of one of the most expensive overs as Cummins took him for 34 runs off just one seven-ball over to win the match for his side with four overs to spare.

Sams was clobbered by Cummins for 6, 4, 6, 6, 2 (no-ball), 4, 6 in that fateful last over, which went for 35 runs in total.