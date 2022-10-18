Cricket Australia have chosen Pat Cummins as the new ODI captain of the team with the fast bowler replacing Aaron Finch in the role after his retirement.

The cricketing board announced the decision on their website, choosing their test captain for added responsibility ahead of veteran opener David Warner and the likes of Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh.

Aaron Finch will remain the captain of Australia’s Twenty20 team at least until the T20 World Cup finishes next month.

Cummins’ first assignment in limited-overs cricket will be against England after the T20 World Cup and the pacer is expected to lead Australia in the 50-over World Cup in India next year as well.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership,” Cummins said. “They are significant shoes to fill”, although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience.”

Before the announcement of Pat Cummins as the new ODI captain, David Warner was the likeliest person to be handed the job after CA decided to rewrite its Code of Conduct policy to grant him an exemption for a leadership role.

Cummins has already expressed his willingness to share the role on a rotational basis with Warner.

His appointment continues the trend of countries naming different captains for different formats, which others are expected to follow.