PAT anti-govt protest from Jan 17

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri Monday announced that a protest movement against the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) government will commence across the country from January 17.

The announcement was made after Qadri’s deadline seeking the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah over the Model Town tragedy expired on January 7.

“Now we will not ask for their resignations. We’ll obtain resignations through pressure. They will have to resign. It is no longer just about resignations but the end of PML-N governments wherever they are,” Qadri said during a news conference.

Qadri said that an action committee had been formed which would take decisions and handle administrative matters pertaining to the protest. The action committee would hold its first meeting on January 11.

Protest will not stop until the entire PML-N [government] is finished,” Qadri stated.

While addressing the meeting of steering committee, Qadri said they will not demand the resignations anymore but would take them now. “The deadline ended on January 7.”

The PAT chief said that the matter has gone beyond resignations. “Now the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will be finished,” he said, adding there was no chance for the ruling party to remain in power.

On December 30, 2017 the PAT-led All Parties Conference fixed January 7 as deadline for Shahbaz, Sanaullah and others responsible for the Model Town incident to resign.

The steering committee was constitued after the APC, which inter alia, declared that Since the report of Baqir Najafi Commission had declared Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah responsible for planning the Model Town incident, the APC demanded that they and others involved in the crime step down from their positions before January 7, 2018.

If resignations are not given by January 7, the steering committee will organise a meeting on January 8 and decide the next course of action.